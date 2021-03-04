NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) by 54.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in NanoString Technologies were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $140,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $237,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $161,000. Institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen upgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.86.

In other news, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 25,000 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.34, for a total transaction of $1,808,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,486 shares in the company, valued at $8,064,897.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Robert Hershberg sold 1,500 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $108,930.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,181.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 49,135 shares of company stock valued at $3,314,536 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:NSTG opened at $68.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 8.94, a quick ratio of 8.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.39. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.85 and a twelve month high of $86.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.28 and a beta of 1.77.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.04). NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.47% and a negative return on equity of 68.96%. On average, equities research analysts predict that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NanoString Technologies Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

