NanoXplore (OTCMKTS:NNXPF) Trading Down 14.5%

NanoXplore Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNXPF) shares fell 14.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.37 and last traded at $2.42. 226,739 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 265% from the average session volume of 62,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.83.

Separately, National Bank Financial upgraded NanoXplore to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.22.

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. It offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. The company also provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

