NantHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:NH) Short Interest Down 35.2% in February

NantHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:NH) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,860,000 shares, a drop of 35.2% from the January 28th total of 2,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered NantHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 27th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NantHealth in the third quarter valued at about $867,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in NantHealth during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $616,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in NantHealth by 347.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 137,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 107,130 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of NantHealth by 726.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 99,981 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of NantHealth by 596.4% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 116,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 99,617 shares during the last quarter. 5.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NH traded down $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $3.40. The stock had a trading volume of 42,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,800. The company has a market capitalization of $378.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.83. NantHealth has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $6.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.20 and a 200-day moving average of $3.06.

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. As a group, analysts predict that NantHealth will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NantHealth

NantHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare technology company converging science and technology in the United States, the United Kingdom, Singapore, and Canada. It provides NantHealth solutions, including molecular profiling solutions, software-as-a-service platforms, and connected care medical device interoperability solutions to enable value-based care and evidence-based clinical practice.

