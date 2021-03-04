NantKwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:NK) Shares Bought by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in NantKwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:NK) by 59.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,069 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC owned approximately 0.07% of NantKwest worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NK. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of NantKwest by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NantKwest by 7.2% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of NantKwest by 21.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of NantKwest in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of NantKwest by 10.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 4,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.38% of the company’s stock.

In other NantKwest news, insider Barry J. Simon sold 130,000 shares of NantKwest stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $2,346,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,300,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,574,747. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Barry J. Simon sold 11,304 shares of NantKwest stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total transaction of $232,071.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,207,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,843,117.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 343,701 shares of company stock valued at $6,025,208 in the last ninety days. 71.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NantKwest from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of NantKwest stock opened at $26.58 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.28. NantKwest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $45.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -37.44 and a beta of 2.61.

NantKwest Company Profile

NantKwest, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer and viral infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer (aNK) cell, a natural killer cell-line and genetically modified derivative capable of killing cancer and virally infected cells; and Nant cancer vaccine, a personalized therapy that utilizes its off-the-shelf natural killer cells.

