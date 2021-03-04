Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Given New $150.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $127.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 43.08% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Natera from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Natera from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Natera from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Natera from $87.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Natera presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRA traded down $3.86 during trading on Thursday, reaching $104.84. The stock had a trading volume of 44,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,575. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.71 and its 200 day moving average is $88.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.68. Natera has a 52 week low of $16.87 and a 52 week high of $127.19. The stock has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.86 and a beta of 1.66.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical research company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.28). Natera had a negative net margin of 52.11% and a negative return on equity of 53.39%. On average, research analysts forecast that Natera will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,163 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $107,693.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,667 shares in the company, valued at $2,747,164.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 1,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $96,118.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 292,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,069,387.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 141,115 shares of company stock worth $15,192,365. Corporate insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Natera in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,502,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Natera by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 498,287 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,590,000 after buying an additional 14,446 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Natera during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,501,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Natera by 428.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,356 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after buying an additional 41,629 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Natera during the fourth quarter valued at about $768,000. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

