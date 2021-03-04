National Bank Financial Increases GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) Price Target to C$59.00

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) had its price target increased by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$52.00 to C$59.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.56% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Scotiabank set a C$54.00 price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$41.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

TSE GDI traded up C$0.31 on Thursday, reaching C$47.75. The company had a trading volume of 27,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,419. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.08 billion and a PE ratio of 35.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$43.69 and its 200 day moving average price is C$40.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.14. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 12 month low of C$24.19 and a 12 month high of C$48.60.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, furniture polishing, and carpet cleaning and dusting, as well as other building services, including lawn maintenance, snow removal, and other.

