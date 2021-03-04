National Bank Financial Increases Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Price Target to C$34.00

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$29.00 to C$34.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target points to a potential downside of 14.57% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$32.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$34.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$36.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$32.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$37.17.

Shares of LB traded down C$0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$39.80. The company had a trading volume of 414,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,432. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$32.41 and its 200 day moving average price is C$30.15. The stock has a market cap of C$1.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$25.74 and a 52 week high of C$40.45.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 4th. The company reported C$0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$243.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$241.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 3.2999998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Stéphane Therrien sold 3,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.04, for a total value of C$116,401.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,131.40.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

