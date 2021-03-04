National Bank Financial Lowers TransAlta (TSE:TA) Price Target to C$12.00

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.72% from the company’s previous close.

TA has been the topic of several other reports. CSFB increased their target price on TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Scotiabank increased their target price on TransAlta from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. CIBC upgraded TransAlta from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$10.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on TransAlta from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. TransAlta presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.63.

Shares of TSE:TA traded down C$0.21 on Thursday, hitting C$10.37. The company had a trading volume of 777,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,566. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.97. TransAlta has a 52-week low of C$5.32 and a 52-week high of C$12.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$11.43 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.36. The company has a market cap of C$2.84 billion and a PE ratio of -27.63.

In other news, Senior Officer Dawn Elizabeth De Lima sold 65,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.93, for a total value of C$583,884.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,349 shares in the company, valued at C$761,987.34. Also, Senior Officer Brett Gellner sold 102,298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.03, for a total value of C$923,750.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$21,509.46. Insiders have sold 202,698 shares of company stock valued at $1,836,986 over the last 90 days.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, and Energy Marketing segments. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

