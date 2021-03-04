National Bank Financial Weighs in on CAE Inc. (CAE.TO)’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:CAE)

CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) – National Bank Financial issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) in a report issued on Monday, March 1st. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen forecasts that the company will earn $1.31 per share for the year. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock.

CAE has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) from C$36.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) from C$34.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) from C$39.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) from C$34.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$37.50.

CAE stock opened at C$37.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.28, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.84. CAE Inc. has a 1-year low of C$14.26 and a 1-year high of C$38.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$32.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$27.55. The firm has a market cap of C$10.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 955.64.

CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$832.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$840.50 million.

CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

