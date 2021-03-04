National Grid plc (NG.L) (LON:NG) Given a GBX 1,020 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

National Grid plc (NG.L) (LON:NG) has been given a GBX 1,020 ($13.33) price objective by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.89% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NG. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid plc (NG.L) in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,060 ($13.85) price target on shares of National Grid plc (NG.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,005 ($13.13) price target on shares of National Grid plc (NG.L) in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,075 ($14.04) price target on shares of National Grid plc (NG.L) in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of National Grid plc (NG.L) to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 970 ($12.67) price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,009 ($13.18).

Shares of NG stock traded down GBX 18 ($0.24) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 810.20 ($10.59). 7,676,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,555,807. National Grid plc has a 12 month low of GBX 789.13 ($10.31) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,054.20 ($13.77). The company has a market cap of £28.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 855.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 889.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.49, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.79.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

