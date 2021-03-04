National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) Major Shareholder Amandla Mk Trust Sells 58,267 Shares

National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 58,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $3,156,906.06. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

National Research stock traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.28. 44,146 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,053. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. National Research Co. has a one year low of $34.00 and a one year high of $60.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.70.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in National Research by 207.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 29,041 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of National Research during the 4th quarter valued at $285,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in National Research in the 4th quarter worth $303,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in National Research by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 69,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 10,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in National Research by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 35,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 3,532 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provide actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, health risk assessments, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

