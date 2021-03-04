National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.63.

EYE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of National Vision from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Loop Capital lowered shares of National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of National Vision from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of National Vision from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of National Vision stock opened at $47.66 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.81. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,191.80, a PEG ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. National Vision has a 1 year low of $11.70 and a 1 year high of $52.61.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $496.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.41 million. National Vision had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that National Vision will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EYE. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in National Vision during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in National Vision during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in National Vision during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in National Vision during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in National Vision during the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

