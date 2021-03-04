National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 174,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,330 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.22% of National Vision worth $7,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of National Vision by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,838,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,796,000 after acquiring an additional 50,781 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Vision by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,799,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,666,000 after acquiring an additional 409,934 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Vision by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,696,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,877,000 after acquiring an additional 21,235 shares during the period. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Vision by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 1,658,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,404,000 after acquiring an additional 161,275 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Vision by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,524,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,279,000 after acquiring an additional 73,971 shares during the period.

Several analysts have recently commented on EYE shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of National Vision from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of National Vision from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of National Vision from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. National Vision currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.63.

NASDAQ:EYE opened at $47.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.81. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.70 and a twelve month high of $52.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,191.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.77.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $496.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.41 million. National Vision had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About National Vision

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

