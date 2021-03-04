National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Trading Down 7.2%

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) shares traded down 7.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $43.61 and last traded at $44.22. 1,531,251 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 126% from the average session volume of 676,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.66.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital cut National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on National Vision from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on National Vision from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price target on National Vision from $57.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.63.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 1,119.03, a PEG ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.81.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $496.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.41 million. National Vision had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 0.32%. National Vision’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EYE. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in National Vision during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Vision in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Vision in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Vision in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of National Vision in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

