Navcoin Price Tops $0.38 on Top Exchanges (NAV)

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 3rd. Over the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Navcoin has a total market cap of $26.86 million and $403,111.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000763 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002502 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000422 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000181 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00016369 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 70,924,664 coins. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org

Navcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.