Naviaddress (NAVI) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

Naviaddress (CURRENCY:NAVI) traded down 10.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. Over the last seven days, Naviaddress has traded up 14% against the dollar. One Naviaddress token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Naviaddress has a market capitalization of $41,778.78 and approximately $13,924.00 worth of Naviaddress was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Naviaddress Token Profile

Naviaddress (NAVI) is a token. Naviaddress’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,550,845 tokens. Naviaddress’ official website is naviaddress.com . Naviaddress’ official Twitter account is @naviaddress and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Naviaddress is /r/Naviaddress and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Naviaddress is a global digital addressing system that is being deployed onto the blockchain. It will provide people and businesses with freedom and ability to create, obtain, own, lend and sell their digital addresses. These are called naviaddresses – unified digital IDs for any place and object in real and virtual worlds. Once the addressing system is deployed on the blockchain, Naviaddress will enable people in the world living without addresses to obtain digital postal delivery naviaddresses, verified by a transaction on the blockchain at almost no cost. Usage of naviaddresses will enable local governments to provide more citizens with essential services and create new markets for e-retailers and delivery businesses. “

Naviaddress Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Naviaddress directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Naviaddress should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Naviaddress using one of the exchanges listed above.

