Navigator (NVGS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter.

Shares of NYSE NVGS opened at $10.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $567.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.36 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.13. Navigator has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $11.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.20.

NVGS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Navigator from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navigator from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 38 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.

