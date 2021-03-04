Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Trading Down 6.6%

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM)’s share price was down 6.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.64 and last traded at $18.00. Approximately 604,286 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 107% from the average daily volume of 292,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.28.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NMM shares. Janney Montgomery Scott lifted their price target on Navios Maritime Partners from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Navios Maritime Partners from $7.50 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Navios Maritime Partners from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.23%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 695.3% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 130,447 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 114,044 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, and fertilizers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters.

