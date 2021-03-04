NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $118.34 Million

Brokerages predict that NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) will announce $118.34 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for NBT Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $114.37 million and the highest estimate coming in at $122.30 million. NBT Bancorp posted sales of $112.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that NBT Bancorp will report full-year sales of $463.61 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $457.71 million to $469.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $470.54 million, with estimates ranging from $468.78 million to $472.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NBT Bancorp.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 8.73%.

NBTB has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NBT Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Shares of NBTB opened at $37.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.12 and its 200-day moving average is $31.35. NBT Bancorp has a 12-month low of $26.10 and a 12-month high of $38.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 0.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. NBT Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.42%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in NBT Bancorp by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 27,462 shares of the bank’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 8,247 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NBT Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $1,283,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in NBT Bancorp by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,260,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $167,905,000 after buying an additional 70,088 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in NBT Bancorp by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 173,283 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,647,000 after acquiring an additional 62,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in NBT Bancorp by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 4,890 shares during the period. 53.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, direct loans, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

