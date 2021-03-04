NEAR Protocol Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $114.15 Million (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (CURRENCY:NEAR) traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.45 or 0.00009225 BTC on exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.36 billion and $114.15 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $228.59 or 0.00473612 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.91 or 0.00072319 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000977 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.66 or 0.00078020 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.55 or 0.00084008 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $233.01 or 0.00482768 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.39 or 0.00052610 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 306,192,025 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog . The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

