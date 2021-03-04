Neblio (NEBL) Price Hits $2.07

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. In the last seven days, Neblio has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. Neblio has a total market cap of $35.54 million and approximately $1.44 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neblio coin can currently be purchased for $2.07 or 0.00004302 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Neblio alerts:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 69.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004538 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00019262 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00011478 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006206 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00007044 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000163 BTC.

About Neblio

Neblio is a coin. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 17,562,709 coins and its circulating supply is 17,163,648 coins. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neblio’s official website is nebl.io

Neblio Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Neblio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neblio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.