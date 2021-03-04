Needham & Company LLC Boosts Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target to $225.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.72% from the stock’s current price.

ABNB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Airbnb in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Airbnb in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities downgraded Airbnb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on Airbnb from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.12.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb stock opened at $180.40 on Thursday. Airbnb has a 52 week low of $121.50 and a 52 week high of $219.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $191.00.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($10.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($9.18) by ($1.66). Analysts predict that Airbnb will post -13.96 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at $374,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,464,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $522,000.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Featured Article: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.