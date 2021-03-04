Needham & Company LLC Boosts Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Price Target to $110.00

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.75% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VICR. BWS Financial lifted their price objective on Vicor from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Vicor from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Vicor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

Get Vicor alerts:

Vicor stock opened at $94.22 on Thursday. Vicor has a 52-week low of $30.42 and a 52-week high of $104.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 523.44 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.32.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.08. Vicor had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 2.92%. Analysts predict that Vicor will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Vicor news, Director Andrew D’amico sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total value of $301,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $150,570. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Gendron sold 551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $47,386.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,164. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,471 shares of company stock valued at $8,141,363. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Vicor by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,146 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Vicor by 2.7% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,571 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Vicor by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,087 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Vicor by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,901 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.53% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.