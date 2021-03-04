Needham & Company LLC Boosts Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target to $290.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Workday from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Workday to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.30.

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $236.70 on Thursday. Workday has a one year low of $107.75 and a one year high of $282.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $56.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.58 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $250.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.22.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.18. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Workday will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 7,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.60, for a total value of $1,627,652.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 10,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.60, for a total value of $2,365,190.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 327,592 shares of company stock valued at $74,186,321. Insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Workday in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Workday in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Workday by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Workday by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 148 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

