Needham & Company LLC Cuts Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target to $265.00

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 90.22% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Splunk in a report on Monday, December 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $189.00 price target for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Splunk from $225.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Splunk in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $239.00 price target for the company. Pritchard Capital decreased their price target on Splunk from $234.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Splunk from $235.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.49.

Get Splunk alerts:

NASDAQ SPLK traded down $3.88 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $139.31. The stock had a trading volume of 197,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,143,581. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $166.56 and a 200 day moving average of $184.56. The stock has a market cap of $22.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.71 and a beta of 1.44. Splunk has a 52-week low of $93.92 and a 52-week high of $225.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $745.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.24 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 34.13% and a negative net margin of 34.77%. Splunk’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Splunk will post -4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.40, for a total transaction of $188,189.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,850,960.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 5,664 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.21, for a total value of $913,093.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 143,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,091,881.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,545 shares of company stock valued at $5,909,775. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Splunk during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,054,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Splunk during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Splunk during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in Splunk by 117.4% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 150 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Splunk during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

Read More: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.