Needham & Company LLC Increases Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) Price Target to $66.00

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) had its price objective raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.92% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AXNX. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.20.

Get Axonics Modulation Technologies alerts:

AXNX opened at $56.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a current ratio of 8.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.80 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.24 and a 200 day moving average of $47.71. Axonics Modulation Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $15.25 and a fifty-two week high of $58.77.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative net margin of 76.62% and a negative return on equity of 28.05%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Axonics Modulation Technologies will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO John Woock sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total value of $798,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 63,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,370,470.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alfred J. Ford, Jr. sold 2,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total transaction of $129,502.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,542.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,988 shares of company stock valued at $4,126,195. 25.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXNX. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 106.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

Axonics Modulation Technologies Company Profile

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence, and non-obstructive urinary retention.

See Also: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Modulation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics Modulation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.