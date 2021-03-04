Needham & Company LLC Increases LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Price Target to $71.00

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) had its target price raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.06% from the company’s current price.

LPSN has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of LivePerson from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.31.

Get LivePerson alerts:

Shares of LPSN stock opened at $58.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -31.53 and a beta of 1.34. LivePerson has a 1-year low of $14.08 and a 1-year high of $72.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

In related news, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 12,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total value of $786,245.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $707,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 439,614 shares of company stock valued at $25,375,075. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPSN. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in LivePerson by 1,445.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 922,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,227,000 after buying an additional 862,853 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 334,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 25,279 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 170,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of LivePerson in the fourth quarter valued at $1,512,000. Finally, Arrowpoint Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrowpoint Asset Management LLC now owns 587,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 124,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.