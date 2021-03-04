Needham & Company LLC Raises Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target to $290.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its target price upped by Needham & Company LLC from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.52% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Workday from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Workday in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Workday from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Workday in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Workday from $251.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.30.

WDAY stock opened at $236.70 on Thursday. Workday has a 12 month low of $107.75 and a 12 month high of $282.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $56.81 billion, a PE ratio of -126.58 and a beta of 1.59.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Workday will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David A. Duffield sold 78,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.25, for a total transaction of $17,423,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 7,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.60, for a total transaction of $1,627,652.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 327,592 shares of company stock valued at $74,186,321 in the last ninety days. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Workday by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 261,178 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Workday during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Alamar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Workday during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,778,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Workday during the 4th quarter worth approximately $488,141,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Workday in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

