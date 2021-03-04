Neo Lithium (OTCMKTS:NTTHF) Trading Down 10.8%

Neo Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:NTTHF)’s share price dropped 10.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.83 and last traded at $1.90. Approximately 586,082 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 519,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.13.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NTTHF shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Neo Lithium from $3.70 to $3.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Neo Lithium from $2.75 to $3.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.30.

Neo Lithium Corp. engages in the exploration and development of resource properties. It explores for lithium deposits. The company holds interests in the Tres Quebradas project located in the southern end of the lithium triangle in the Puna Plateau in northern Argentina. Neo Lithium Corp. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

