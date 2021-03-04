Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.91

Shares of Neos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEOS) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.91 and traded as low as $0.80. Neos Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.80, with a volume of 1,042,083 shares.
Separately, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Neos Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.
The company has a market cap of $39.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.71.
Neos Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:NEOS)
Neos Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) using its drug delivery technology platform. Its products are extended-release (XR) medications in orally disintegrating tablets or liquid suspension dosage forms.
