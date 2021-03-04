Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) Trading Down 17.7%

Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ:NETE)’s share price dropped 17.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.50 and last traded at $8.84. Approximately 571,530 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 825,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.74.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.27 and a 200-day moving average of $10.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NETE. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Net Element by 59.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Net Element during the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Net Element during the fourth quarter worth about $764,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Net Element by 439.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 61,063 shares during the period. 10.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Net Element, Inc operates as a financial technology and value-added solutions company in North America, Russia, and the Commonwealth of Independent States. It operates in two segments, North American Transaction Solutions and International Transaction Solutions. The company offers a range of payment acceptance and transaction processing services that enable merchants of various sizes to accept and process approximately 100 payment options, including credit, debit, prepaid, and alternative payments; and value-added services and technologies, such as integrated payment technologies, point-of-sale solutions (POS), fraud management solutions, information solutions, and analytical tools.

