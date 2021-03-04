NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 44.32% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NTAP. Loop Capital increased their target price on NetApp from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on NetApp from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded NetApp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.50.

Shares of NTAP stock traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $62.36. 19,887 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,076,408. The firm has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35. NetApp has a fifty-two week low of $34.66 and a fifty-two week high of $71.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.01.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. NetApp had a return on equity of 263.77% and a net margin of 12.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NetApp will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NetApp news, CFO Michael J. Berry acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.89 per share, with a total value of $958,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 13.4% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in NetApp by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,977 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in NetApp by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 84,871 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $5,622,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NetApp by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,070 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 19.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,074 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

