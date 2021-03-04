Netbox Coin (NBX) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $85,019.00

Netbox Coin (CURRENCY:NBX) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. One Netbox Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0339 or 0.00000070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Netbox Coin has a market cap of $2.61 million and approximately $85,019.00 worth of Netbox Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Netbox Coin has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000221 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00012345 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.82 or 0.00226368 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00012322 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Netbox Coin Coin Profile

Netbox Coin (NBX) is a coin. Its launch date was February 17th, 2018. Netbox Coin’s total supply is 77,574,253 coins and its circulating supply is 77,158,976 coins. Netbox Coin’s official website is netbox.global . The official message board for Netbox Coin is medium.com/@netboxglobal

Netbox Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netbox Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Netbox Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Netbox Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

