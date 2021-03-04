Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Purchased by Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,623 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stumpf Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in Netflix by 411.1% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Netflix from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Benchmark raised their target price on Netflix from $412.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. DZ Bank raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $510.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $580.62.

NFLX stock traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $519.00. 61,148 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,204,121. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $290.25 and a fifty-two week high of $593.29. The stock has a market cap of $229.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.98, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $541.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $513.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total value of $1,979,206.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total value of $230,576,597.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,668,804.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 442,339 shares of company stock valued at $233,359,064. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

