NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,680,195 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 463,510 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 11.80% of NetScout Systems worth $238,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 7,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 15,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $421,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTCT stock opened at $27.61 on Thursday. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.11 and a 12-month high of $31.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $228.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.90 million. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 2.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NTCT. TheStreet raised NetScout Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NetScout Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

In other NetScout Systems news, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total transaction of $221,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,179.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance, security, and business analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

