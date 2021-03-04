Neutrino Dollar (USDN) Tops One Day Volume of $1.23 Million

Neutrino Dollar (CURRENCY:USDN) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 4th. In the last week, Neutrino Dollar has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. Neutrino Dollar has a total market cap of $26.57 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neutrino Dollar coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Neutrino Dollar Coin Profile

Neutrino Dollar (CRYPTO:USDN) is a coin. It launched on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,412,090 coins. Neutrino Dollar’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neutrino Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino Dollar’s official website is beta.neutrino.at

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neutrino Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

