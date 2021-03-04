Neutron Tops 1-Day Volume of $6.00 (NTRN)

Neutron (CURRENCY:NTRN) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 4th. Neutron has a total market capitalization of $276,968.56 and $6.00 worth of Neutron was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Neutron has traded 56.6% lower against the US dollar. One Neutron coin can currently be bought for $0.0071 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 42.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000054 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00031714 BTC.

EduMetrix (EMC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00115080 BTC.

Neutron Profile

Neutron is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 19th, 2016. Neutron’s total supply is 39,121,694 coins. Neutron’s official Twitter account is @Neutron_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neutron is /r/NeutronCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neutron’s official website is www.neutroncoin.com

Buying and Selling Neutron

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutron directly using U.S. dollars.

