New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) Major Shareholder Realty Advisors Inc Sells 10,000 Shares

New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) major shareholder Realty Advisors Inc sold 10,000 shares of New Concept Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.26, for a total transaction of $62,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,226,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,940,068.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Realty Advisors Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get New Concept Energy alerts:

On Friday, February 26th, Realty Advisors Inc sold 20,000 shares of New Concept Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.80, for a total transaction of $116,000.00.

On Monday, March 1st, Realty Advisors Inc sold 11,126 shares of New Concept Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.81, for a total transaction of $64,642.06.

On Wednesday, February 24th, Realty Advisors Inc sold 20,000 shares of New Concept Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $125,000.00.

On Thursday, February 18th, Realty Advisors Inc sold 50,000 shares of New Concept Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total transaction of $336,500.00.

On Tuesday, February 16th, Realty Advisors Inc sold 10,000 shares of New Concept Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.17, for a total transaction of $71,700.00.

On Friday, February 12th, Realty Advisors Inc sold 25,000 shares of New Concept Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total transaction of $181,500.00.

On Thursday, February 4th, Realty Advisors Inc sold 50,000 shares of New Concept Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total transaction of $345,500.00.

Shares of GBR traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.87. 1,073,380 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,328,973. New Concept Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $30.99. The company has a market capitalization of $24.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 38.80 and a quick ratio of 38.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.79.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in New Concept Energy stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 71,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.39% of New Concept Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

New Concept Energy Company Profile

New Concept Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates oil and gas wells, and mineral leases primarily in the United States. Its oil and gas wells, and mineral leases are located in Athens and Meigs counties in Ohio; and Calhoun, Jackson, and Roane counties in West Virginia. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 153 producing gas wells; 44 non-producing wells and related equipment; and mineral leases covering approximately 20,000 acres.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for New Concept Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Concept Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.