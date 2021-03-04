New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) were down 6.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $41.13 and last traded at $42.63. Approximately 593,914 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 495,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.70.

Several analysts recently commented on NFE shares. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $53.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Fortress Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $45.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.57.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.15 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.08.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. Ecofin Advisors Ltd purchased a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in New Fortress Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.50% of the company’s stock.

About New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE)

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy infrastructure company worldwide. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver integrated turnkey energy solutions that enhance environmental stewardship and transform local industries and communities. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

