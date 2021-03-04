New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 14,093 Shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 268,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,093 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.21% of Covetrus worth $7,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC boosted its stake in Covetrus by 129.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC now owns 25,430,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,498,000 after purchasing an additional 14,357,478 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,921,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,744 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 7,469.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,548,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515,224 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,545,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,430,000 after acquiring an additional 426,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,047,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,568,000 after acquiring an additional 127,828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 5,556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $213,017.04. Also, insider David Stuart Hinton sold 14,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total value of $535,162.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,211.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,556 shares of company stock worth $1,311,404. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CVET stock opened at $32.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.49. Covetrus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $40.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.41, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.28.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 7.09% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVET. Zacks Investment Research raised Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Barclays began coverage on Covetrus in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Covetrus from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Covetrus from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.60.

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

