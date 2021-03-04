New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $8.01 Million Position in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) by 518.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,098,344 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 920,622 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.61% of Newmark Group worth $8,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Newmark Group by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,837,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,003,000 after acquiring an additional 901,530 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Newmark Group by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,090,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,946,000 after acquiring an additional 455,628 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,559,000. Mittleman Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,336,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Newmark Group by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 451,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 84,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NMRK. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Newmark Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Newmark Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Newmark Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Newmark Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.39.

Shares of NASDAQ NMRK opened at $10.22 on Thursday. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.49 and a 1-year high of $11.17. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.35.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Newmark Group had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 33.13%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.47%.

Newmark Group Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, loan sales, mortgage broking and equity-raising under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

