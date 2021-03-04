New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 163,616 Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 54.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 461,916 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163,616 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.19% of Element Solutions worth $8,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Element Solutions by 7.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,551,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,811,000 after acquiring an additional 186,145 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 8.0% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 795,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,365,000 after buying an additional 59,029 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 27.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 299,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,143,000 after buying an additional 64,661 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 136.8% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 35,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 20,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 978.3% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 206,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after buying an additional 187,560 shares during the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Element Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

Shares of NYSE:ESI opened at $18.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 38.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.80 and its 200-day moving average is $14.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.13. Element Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $5.35 and a 52 week high of $19.40.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Element Solutions had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 10.02%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Element Solutions Inc will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

Element Solutions Profile

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

