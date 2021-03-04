New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 7,754 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,754 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.14% of Oshkosh worth $8,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,153,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,387,000 after purchasing an additional 236,925 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oshkosh in the 4th quarter valued at $54,680,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 20,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Oshkosh in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,358,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,449,000 after purchasing an additional 23,079 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on OSK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $83.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $128.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $104.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.88.

Shares of Oshkosh stock opened at $108.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.15. Oshkosh Co. has a 12-month low of $46.72 and a 12-month high of $120.75.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is presently 26.72%.

In other news, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 21,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.36, for a total value of $2,047,011.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,646,762.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 3,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $286,466.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,618,271.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,450 shares of company stock valued at $3,148,649 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

