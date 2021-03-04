Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.82.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newell Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Newell Brands to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $256,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Newell Brands by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 41,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Newell Brands by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 599,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,282,000 after acquiring an additional 20,062 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Newell Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $346,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NWL opened at $24.37 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.44. The firm has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of -93.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06. Newell Brands has a 1 year low of $10.44 and a 1 year high of $26.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 17.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Newell Brands will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 54.12%.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Appliances and Cookware, Food and Commercial, Home and Outdoor Living, and Learning and Development. The Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr.

