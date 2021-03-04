Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) shares fell 5.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.49 and last traded at $9.70. 1,082,502 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 966,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.22.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NMRK. Bank of America upgraded shares of Newmark Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Newmark Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Newmark Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Newmark Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.39.

Get Newmark Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.35.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Newmark Group had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 33.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is 2.47%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Newmark Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Newmark Group by 1,145.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 9,588 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Newmark Group in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Newmark Group in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Newmark Group in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Newmark Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, loan sales, mortgage broking and equity-raising under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.