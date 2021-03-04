Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Purchased by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,974,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 987,392 shares during the quarter. Newmont accounts for about 1.0% of Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.25% of Newmont worth $118,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEM. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 1,446.7% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Fundamental Research cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James set a $86.00 price target on Newmont and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Newmont presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.57.

In other news, CAO John Kitlen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total value of $119,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,015,072.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total transaction of $319,042.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,025,786.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,747 shares of company stock worth $2,240,929. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:NEM traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.84. The stock had a trading volume of 456,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,868,619. The company has a market cap of $44.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 0.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.93. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $72.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 121.21%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

