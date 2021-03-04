Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Stock Position Decreased by Becker Capital Management Inc.

Becker Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 323,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,792 shares during the quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $19,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Newmont by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,024,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,277,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105,656 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,020,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Newmont by 126.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 235,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,188 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in Newmont by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 14,192,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $849,980,000 after buying an additional 1,046,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Newmont by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,366,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,177,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,401 shares during the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total value of $319,042.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,547 shares in the company, valued at $15,025,786.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total transaction of $313,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 264,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,561,828.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,747 shares of company stock worth $2,240,929. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NEM shares. Raymond James set a $86.00 price objective on Newmont and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Fundamental Research decreased their price objective on Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Newmont currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.57.

Shares of Newmont stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Thursday, hitting $56.29. The stock had a trading volume of 345,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,868,619. The firm has a market cap of $45.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 0.14. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $72.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.23 and its 200 day moving average is $61.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.21%.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

