Newton (NEW) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.56 Million

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. Over the last seven days, Newton has traded 8.6% higher against the dollar. One Newton coin can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Newton has a market cap of $16.01 million and approximately $1.56 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Newton

Newton launched on October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. The official website for Newton is www.newtonproject.org . Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

Newton Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Newton using one of the exchanges listed above.

