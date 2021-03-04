NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $51.90 Million

Brokerages predict that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) will announce sales of $51.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for NexPoint Residential Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $50.70 million to $53.30 million. NexPoint Residential Trust posted sales of $52.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust will report full-year sales of $213.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $207.88 million to $219.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $226.81 million, with estimates ranging from $219.54 million to $232.29 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for NexPoint Residential Trust.
NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 17.17%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research
upgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.
NYSE:NXRT opened at $42.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 0.97. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 12-month low of $21.06 and a 12-month high of $49.24.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3413 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. This is an increase from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.27%.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NXRT. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile
NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.
Featured Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NexPoint Residential Trust (NXRT)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.
Analysts expect NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) to post $51.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for NexPoint Residential Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $53.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $50.70 million. NexPoint Residential Trust reported sales of $52.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.
On average, analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust will report full-year sales of $213.04 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $207.88 million to $219.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $226.81 million, with estimates ranging from $219.54 million to $232.29 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NexPoint Residential Trust.
NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 8.95%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research
raised NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.
Shares of NYSE NXRT opened at $42.34 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.68. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 12-month low of $21.06 and a 12-month high of $49.24.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.3413 dividend. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.27%.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NXRT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 9.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,125,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,984,000 after purchasing an additional 339,206 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 423.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 260,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,175,000 after purchasing an additional 210,474 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 320,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,557,000 after purchasing an additional 147,529 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 14.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,048,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,502,000 after purchasing an additional 131,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 697,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,518,000 after acquiring an additional 66,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.93% of the company’s stock.
About NexPoint Residential Trust
NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.
Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NexPoint Residential Trust (NXRT)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.