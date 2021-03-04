NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $51.90 Million

Brokerages predict that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) will announce sales of $51.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for NexPoint Residential Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $50.70 million to $53.30 million. NexPoint Residential Trust posted sales of $52.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust will report full-year sales of $213.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $207.88 million to $219.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $226.81 million, with estimates ranging from $219.54 million to $232.29 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for NexPoint Residential Trust.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 17.17%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

NYSE:NXRT opened at $42.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 0.97. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 12-month low of $21.06 and a 12-month high of $49.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3413 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. This is an increase from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.27%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NXRT. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

