NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NHF) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NHF) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd.

NYSE NHF opened at $11.69 on Thursday. NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $6.30 and a one year high of $16.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.06.

About NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund

NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Nexpoint Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in companies across broadly diversified sectors to construct its portfolio.

