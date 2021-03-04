NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NHF) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NHF) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd.
NYSE NHF opened at $11.69 on Thursday. NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $6.30 and a one year high of $16.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.06.
About NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund
